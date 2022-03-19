Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

