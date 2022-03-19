Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.