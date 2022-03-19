Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

