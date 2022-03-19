Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.87

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.87 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 70,791 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

