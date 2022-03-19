Verso Price Tops $0.0652 on Top Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 78.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.97 or 0.06967301 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.78 or 0.99761974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041412 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

