Vetri (VLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86.00

Vetri (VLD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Vetri has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $86.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vetri Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

