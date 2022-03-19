Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.0760

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,978.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.33 or 0.00269077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001338 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

