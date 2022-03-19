Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 434.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 136.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 111.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.23 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Victory Capital (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.