View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,455 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of View worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in View by 115.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in View by 233.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in View in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in View by 32.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

