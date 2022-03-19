Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $7.26. Vince shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 9,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vince by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

