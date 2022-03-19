Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $11,597.78 and $19.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

