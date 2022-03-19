VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 125,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

