W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.