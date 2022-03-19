W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $52,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.