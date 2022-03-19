W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of W Resources Plc (LON:WRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 621,237 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

