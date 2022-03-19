W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of W Resources Plc (LON:WRES – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 621,237 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.
W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.