Wagerr (WGR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $585.00

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $585.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002455 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00315353 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,333,760 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.