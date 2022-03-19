WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

