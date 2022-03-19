Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.11 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Wanchain has a market cap of $96.99 million and $12.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00215883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00381307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

