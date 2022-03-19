Warp Finance One Day Volume Tops $38,278.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $132.81 or 0.00316273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $620,759.88 and $38,278.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002501 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

