Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

