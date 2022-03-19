Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,067.33

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.33 ($13.88) and traded as low as GBX 826.25 ($10.74). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 826.25 ($10.74), with a volume of 13,547 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,067.33. The company has a market capitalization of £160.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.