Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 135.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

WAT opened at $338.14 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $264.88 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

