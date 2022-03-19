Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of Watsco worth $57,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $308.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.03 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.39.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.