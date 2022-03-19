Waves Enterprise 24 Hour Volume Reaches $427,460.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $8.17 million and $427,460.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.72 or 0.06992789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,019.13 or 0.99952056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

