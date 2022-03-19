WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.22% of WD-40 worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 107.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $189.00 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $184.68 and a 1 year high of $321.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.97.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

