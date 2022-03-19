Wealth CMT Acquires 2,480 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth CMT boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 8.8% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 166,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 608,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

