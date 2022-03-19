Wealth CMT Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth CMT lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.1% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth CMT owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 172,880 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $204.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $220.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58.

