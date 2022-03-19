Wealth CMT Grows Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 8.5% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth CMT owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,082,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after buying an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,751,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 605,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 19,479 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.