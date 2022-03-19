Wealth CMT Invests $73.46 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealth CMT purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,456,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 37.7% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth CMT owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $247.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.77 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

