Wealth CMT Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

IWS stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

