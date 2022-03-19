Wealth CMT Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.