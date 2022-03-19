Wealth CMT Purchases New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

