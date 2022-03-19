Wealth CMT Takes $20.79 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,788,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 10.7% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth CMT owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $229.41 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.93.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

