Wealth CMT Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth CMT owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.