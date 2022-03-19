Webflix Token (WFX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $687.00

Webflix Token (WFX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Webflix Token has a market cap of $254,630.26 and $687.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

