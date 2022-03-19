Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $92.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.