Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,831. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

