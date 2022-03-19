Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

