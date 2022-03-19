Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

