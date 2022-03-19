WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.53

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $391.93 million and $6.01 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00079624 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

