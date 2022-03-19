Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 506 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.92 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

