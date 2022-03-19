Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.79% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

