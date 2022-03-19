Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

