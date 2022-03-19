Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

