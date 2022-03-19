Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,540,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

