Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

