Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

