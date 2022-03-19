Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSD opened at $119.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

