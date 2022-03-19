Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

