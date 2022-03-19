Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $437.38 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.54 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.30.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

